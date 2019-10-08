Chicken products sold in Kelowna recalled due to safety concerns

Two products sold at Urban Fare have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning the public not to eat certain chicken products sold at a Kelowna grocery store because it may be contaminated.

According to the agency, two diced chicken products sold at Urban Fare in Mission Park Shopping Centre have been recalled over safety concerns.

The products include a 395 gram curried chicken and mango salad wrap and a 300 gram curry chicken apricot salad.

Several other products sold else where in the country were also included in the recall because they may be contaminated by listeria monocytogenes.

READ MORE: Portions of West Kelowna under water quality advisory – again

“This recall was triggered by the CFIA’s surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak,” stated the report published on Oct. 4.

“The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.”

According to the food inspection agency, food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

An interview request to Urban Fare was not immediately returned.

For more information on the recall click here.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers
Next story
Real estate market steady, but average prices jump 7.4 per cent in Central Okanagan

Just Posted

Real estate market steady, but average prices jump 7.4 per cent in Central Okanagan

Residential sales were 11 per cent higher in September compared to this time last year

Airport Inn residents begin to vacate with help from district

Council voted to shut down the motel on Aug. 20 after much consideration

Kelowna photographer frames Okanagan candidates for fundraiser

Photography contest gives people the chance to vote for the best picture to benefit youth recovery

Spun out semi blocks northbound lanes of Coquihalla

DriveBC is telling motorists to expect delays on Highway 5

Portions of West Kelowna under water quality advisory – again

All users of the Lakeview Water System are impacted

Election 2019: Dan Albas — Conservative Party candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Dan Albas is running for the Conservative Party in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Kootnekoff: The power of just one person during an Okanagan driving dispute

Kelowna lawyer details how one person helped another during an insurance debacle

Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers

‘Perfect storm’ of events challenge search team from Port Alberni

Tussock moth infestation in Cariboo is farthest north ever recorded in B.C.

Moth, which can quickly kill Douglas fir trees, spotted south of Alkali Lake

Man was agitated in hospital ER two days before B.C. student fatally stabbed, court hears

The trial of Gabriel Klein enters its second day at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

The iconic MV Lady Rose passenger vessel has been sold again

Sechelt group buys former Union Steamship vessel from Tofino owner

Penticton CAO sued by former employer Enbridge

Enbridge is seeking $30,779.92 from Donny Van Dyk due to a relocation payment agreement violation

Herons soar with soul into Okanagan

Jazzy act, Wild Blue Herons, play Oct. 19

RCMP want help finding car that knocked Shuswap woman off bike

Cyclist in South Shuswap struck by side mirror as vehicle passed her

Most Read