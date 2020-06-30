The Rotary Club of Kelowna donates $25,000 to the Child Advocacy Centre, in support of those living in the Central Okanagan impacted by child abuse. (Left to Right) Lenetta Parry (President-Elect, Rotary Club of Kelowna), Ginny Becker (Executive Director, Child Advocacy Centre) and Peter Schultz (Rotary District Governor). (Rosemary Kean)

Child Advocacy Centre receives donation from Kelowna Rotary Club

The Rotary Club donated $25,000 to the centre

The Child Advocacy Centre has received a donation of $25,000 from the Rotary Club of Kelowna.

The centre provides a wraparound service that supports Central Okanagan residents from newborn to age 10 who have experienced abuse or neglect. The centre brings together victim advocates, law enforcement, child protection as well as healthcare workers.

The centre’s executive director Ginny Becker said she is beyond grateful for the donation.

“With the support of this gift from the Rotary Club of Kelowna, we have been able to install two colourful murals on thew alls of our medical exam rooms, insert privacy doors, hang thoughtful artwork and purchase child-centric furniture and plants as finishing touches throughout our facility to make it as comforting, safe and child-friendly as possible,” she said.

“Additionally, the Rotary Club of Kelowna has funded a much needed critical piece of case management software.”

The Rotary Club’s president-elect Lenetta Parry said they were proud to support the advocacy centre using funds raised from their annual FortisBC Rotary Pro-Am Golf Tournament.

“The impacts of abuse are devastating and can often lie at the root of so many issues impacting our community. We believe this is an investment in supporting families and children who are beginning their healing journey,” Parry said.

READ: Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna now operational

READ: West Kelowna RCMP investigating suspicious fire

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Sheep gone wild: Herd of bighorns block highway traffic in West Kelowna
Next story
Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Just Posted

Child Advocacy Centre receives donation from Kelowna Rotary Club

The Rotary Club donated $25,000 to the centre

UPDATE: Power restored for some, still 1,000 without power in West Kelowna

The outage was caused by downed power lines

Sheep gone wild: Herd of bighorns block highway traffic in West Kelowna

A herd of three bighorn sheep decided to merge with traffic on Highway 97 near Butt Road, Tuesday morning

Rockets select defenceman Michael Krutil in CHL Import Draft

Krutil, 18, has been limited to 70 games over the last two seasons due to injuries

West Kelowna RCMP investigating suspicious fire

The incident happened on the afternoon of June 29

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Water pooling on North Okanagan highways

AIM Roads crews reported the pooling water on roads during heavy rain in the area

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Penticton RCMP seek witnesses to alleged indecent act on Nelson Avenue

Man described as Caucasian, 30 to 40 years old, beige shirt and shorts, long brown hair, fishing hat

RCMP seek two suspects in alleged armed break and enter of Salmon Arm home

Police say home’s occupants were bound by suspects during ordeal

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

Most Read