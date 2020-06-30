Child Advocacy Centre receives donation from Kelowna Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Kelowna donates $25,000 to the Child Advocacy Centre, in support of those living in the Central Okanagan impacted by child abuse. (Left to Right) Lenetta Parry (President-Elect, Rotary Club of Kelowna), Ginny Becker (Executive Director, Child Advocacy Centre) and Peter Schultz (Rotary District Governor). (Rosemary Kean)

The Child Advocacy Centre has received a donation of $25,000 from the Rotary Club of Kelowna.

The centre provides a wraparound service that supports Central Okanagan residents from newborn to age 10 who have experienced abuse or neglect. The centre brings together victim advocates, law enforcement, child protection as well as healthcare workers.

The centre’s executive director Ginny Becker said she is beyond grateful for the donation.

“With the support of this gift from the Rotary Club of Kelowna, we have been able to install two colourful murals on thew alls of our medical exam rooms, insert privacy doors, hang thoughtful artwork and purchase child-centric furniture and plants as finishing touches throughout our facility to make it as comforting, safe and child-friendly as possible,” she said.

“Additionally, the Rotary Club of Kelowna has funded a much needed critical piece of case management software.”

The Rotary Club’s president-elect Lenetta Parry said they were proud to support the advocacy centre using funds raised from their annual FortisBC Rotary Pro-Am Golf Tournament.

“The impacts of abuse are devastating and can often lie at the root of so many issues impacting our community. We believe this is an investment in supporting families and children who are beginning their healing journey,” Parry said.

