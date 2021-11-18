Child dead after head-on vehicle collision near Logan Lake

RCMP say no further information is available and no updates are anticipated

A child has died after a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 97C near Foley Road south of Logan Lake.

The collision occurred at approximately 12:15 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 18). Logan Lake RCMP said the extent of injuries for other occupants involved is unknown at this time.

BC Highway Patrol in Merritt has assumed conduct of the investigation with assistance from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, B.C. Coroners Service and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement Branch. The cause of the collision remains under investigation. RCMP say there is no evidence to suggest any criminality as a contributing factor.

There is a detour around the collision via Foley Road.

Police are reminding the motoring public that winter driving conditions are affecting travel in some areas of the province and to ensure you are prepared for changing conditions which can occur with little warning.

Anyone with information about this collision, including any dashboard camera video is asked to call BCHP in Merritt at 250-378-4262 and quote file 2021-5574.

