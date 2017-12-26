The Canadian Press

Child found safe in stolen car in Ontario

Police find toddler in car stolen with the child still in it on Christmas Day

Police in southwestern Ontario say a toddler has been found safe after a car was stolen with the child still in it on Christmas Day.

Ontario Provincial Police say a man and his accomplice stole a car that was left unlocked and running as a woman went into a store in Fergus, Ont., on the evening of Christmas Day.

They say the man was able to get into the car and fled after witnesses tried to stop him.

The car was found shortly after, abandoned at the side of a highway with the child still in the vehicle, unharmed.

Police are investigating the incident and are asking anybody with information about the suspects to contact police.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Saskatchewan residents help passengers on frozen train
Next story
Calgary police searching for mother after body of baby found

Just Posted

Kelowna residents warmed by free hugs event

Community embraces Kelowna resident’s legacy

Wintry conditions on mountain passes

The province is in full winter mode which means a winter driving mindset should prevail

Free hugs today in Kelowna

Free hugs today at the Sails for the 8th annual event

NEWSMAKER 2017: Mother Nature shows force with extreme floods

The first of our two-part Kelowna newsmakers of 2017 piece is floods.

OK Valley getting big chill for Christmas

Get your firewood while the stores are open — you’ll probably need it

They came for the deals

Shoppers descend on Orchard Park Shopping Centre on Boxing Day in Kelowna

Calgary police searching for mother after body of baby found

Police in Calgary believe baby may have been alive when she was left in parking-lot

Vernon man stays positive after home burns down

Vernon man won’t let fire get him down

Saskatchewan residents help passengers on frozen train

Residents of Saskatchewan town lauded for helping passengers on frozen train

Child found safe in stolen car in Ontario

Police find toddler in car stolen with the child still in it on Christmas Day

Okanagan College’s Young Alumni Award winner to perform

Distinguished Alumnus Ben Klick to headline weekend of concerts at OC

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Nova Scotia

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Boxing Day madness begins

Get ready to shop, as some of the biggest deals of the year are to happen today

A deep freeze settles in across country

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings across country

Most Read