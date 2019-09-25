Child on bike hit by vehicle, sent to hospital

The child was hit in Rutland riding his bike home from school

A middle school child is headed to hospital after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike home from class.

The driver told emergency crews that he clipped the back of the boy’s bike with the front fender and mirror of the vehicle while the child was crossing Rutland Road and Bach Road, about 3 p.m Wednesday.

The child was checked over by paramedics on scene and taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

RCMP said the driver is receiving a ticket for driving without due care and attention.

“The driver didn’t realize he had hit anyone at first and kept driving, but stopped when other cars started honking at him,” said police.

Rutland Road was blocked while emergency crews were on scene.

