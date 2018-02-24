Children’s festival features return of popular magician

Leif David will perform at the third Lake Country Indoor Children’s Festival

Magician Leif David will return for the third annual Lake Country Indoor Children’s Festival, March 3 at George Elliot Secondary. - Credit: Contributed

Stuffy riders are taking over the for the third annual Lake Country Indoor Children’s Festival.

The event takes place Saturday, March 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Rd. and will feature the return of popular magician Leif David.

“We’re bringing him back because a lot of people actually asked for him last year and we didn’t have him… he’s going to headline the stage,” said organizer Ryan Donn.

David will perform at the beginning and end of the event, which features a trove of children’s activities and performances.

Stuffy riders aside, the festival has theatre performances, children’s activities, a multicultural element, a drama room and more.

The indoor festival started three years ago because of the increase of families moving to Lake Country and “there really wasn’t much programming for kids,” said Donn. “It went so well the first year we basically had to repeat it.”

Last year saw 1,700 in attendance and 1,500 the previous year. Donn said he plans to keep the number of participants around 1,500 in order to not become too crammed in the complex.

A suggested donation of $2 per child, $5 per adult or $10 for the whole family is asked from attendees.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.