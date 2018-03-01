Children’s festival to be held in Lake Country

The annual Lake Country Children’s Festival will take place tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Families of the Central Okanagan are in for a treat this weekend.

The annual Lake Country Indoor Children’s Festival is being hosted at the Lake Country Community Complex Saturday, March 3 from 11 a.m. to 3p.m.

With such a large variety of children’s activities from face painting, caricatures, live entertainment and games to a Global Children’s Village with multi-cultural activities, there will be something for everyone in the family, said the District of Lake Country.

“It is important that we have activities and events in the community that meet the needs of residents,” said Mayor James Baker. “The Children’s Festival has been very successful the past few years and I can only see that growing as more families move to Lake Country for the lifestyle available here.”

“Our 2018 Global Children’s activities in the Community Gym include Mexican Bingo, Try a Turban, Henna among others; and new activities this year include Stuffy Riders in the main gym and Interactive Theatre in the Drama Room,” said cultural development coordinator Ryan Donn. “Leif David, the magician, is back headlining our Creekside Theatre performances. We didn’t have him last year and got a lot of requests, so we made sure that we had him return for our third annual festival.”

The whole community is getting involved. The Lake Country firefighters are providing a Children’s Combat Challenge, the Lake Country Museum is again hosting a historical photo booth and a feature of the event for the older youth is the Teen Vocal Competition in the Creekside Theatre.

Admission to the Children’s Festival is by donation with all donations going towards sustaining the event. Suggested donation for admission is $2 per child, $5 per adult, and $10 for a family. Food will be available on site.

