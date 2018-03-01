It appears that magician Lief David has something caught in his throat. His assistant, Olivia Gustafson does her best to help him spit it out. - Credit: File Photo

Children’s festival to be held in Lake Country

The annual Lake Country Children’s Festival will take place tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Families of the Central Okanagan are in for a treat this weekend.

The annual Lake Country Indoor Children’s Festival is being hosted at the Lake Country Community Complex Saturday, March 3 from 11 a.m. to 3p.m.

With such a large variety of children’s activities from face painting, caricatures, live entertainment and games to a Global Children’s Village with multi-cultural activities, there will be something for everyone in the family, said the District of Lake Country.

“It is important that we have activities and events in the community that meet the needs of residents,” said Mayor James Baker. “The Children’s Festival has been very successful the past few years and I can only see that growing as more families move to Lake Country for the lifestyle available here.”

“Our 2018 Global Children’s activities in the Community Gym include Mexican Bingo, Try a Turban, Henna among others; and new activities this year include Stuffy Riders in the main gym and Interactive Theatre in the Drama Room,” said cultural development coordinator Ryan Donn. “Leif David, the magician, is back headlining our Creekside Theatre performances. We didn’t have him last year and got a lot of requests, so we made sure that we had him return for our third annual festival.”

The whole community is getting involved. The Lake Country firefighters are providing a Children’s Combat Challenge, the Lake Country Museum is again hosting a historical photo booth and a feature of the event for the older youth is the Teen Vocal Competition in the Creekside Theatre.

Admission to the Children’s Festival is by donation with all donations going towards sustaining the event. Suggested donation for admission is $2 per child, $5 per adult, and $10 for a family. Food will be available on site.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP investigate possible child luring incident
Next story
Kekuli Cafe reopens at new location in West Kelowna

Just Posted

West Kelowna still repairing damage caused by 2107 floods

Two new projects, one on Powers Creek and another on McDougall Creek, about to start says city

Mayors of Kelowna and West Kelowna react to speculation tax

Colin Basran and Doug Findlater say singling out Kelowna and West Kelowna was not fair

Children’s festival to be held in Lake Country

The annual Lake Country Children’s Festival will take place tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kelowna and West Kelowna crimes remain unsolved

A bike theft, a theft from a vehicle and a home invasion remain unsolved

West Kelowna sexual assault trial to continue

The trial for a West Kelowna man charged with sexual assault will continue April 26

Semi destroyed in violent crash on Coquihalla

Three semi-trucks and at least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 5 near Kamloops

South Okanagan man convicted of horrific sex assault back before court

Brian Douglas Louie’s bail hearing was deferred over a violent home invasion at Osoyoos Indian Band

The BC Interior Forestry Museum receives grant to build trail network in Revelstoke

Trails mark beginning of museum’s journey to a ‘museum without walls’

Jail sentence for Indigenous woman seems wrong: B.C. judge

24-year-old woman gets four years behind bars for manslaughter

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Seattle NHL group says it got over 25,000 deposits for season tickets

Oak View Group said it hit initial goal of 10,000 deposits in 12 minutes

RCMP investigate possible child luring incident

Two students in Armstrong offered a ride home Wednesday on Otter Lake Road by man in truck

BCHL Today: Do the Merritt Centennials and Chilliwack Chiefs have a chance?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Parents, Muslim group welcome budget’s $81 million for federal no-fly fixes

Federal money will be used to develop ‘rigorous centralized screening model’ and advocates are pleased

Most Read