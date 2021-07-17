(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

Chilliwack RCMP race to report of male with firearm, find young boy with toy gun

RCMP remind folks it’s ‘not a smart idea’ to dress in camouflage, play with toy guns outside

Several police vehicles were seen racing through Sardis towards Cultus Lake Saturday morning for what turned out to be an innocent situation.

Reports came in shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday (July 17) of a male dressed in camouflage with a firearm.

When RCMP arrived on scene at the wooded area in Cultus Lake, they located a young boy wearing in camouflage with a toy gun.

“If anything, this is a public reminder that its not a smart idea to play out in public with your toys guns and camouflage clothing,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Grant Floris.

Reports on social media claimed at least seven RCMP cruisers were seen heading down Vedder Road at high speeds.

“You’re going to attract some attention and we are going to treat it as what it appears to be until we can confirm otherwise.”

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Two patients flown to hospital following Coquihalla Highway crash, southbound lanes closed
Next story
Starving bobcat cub rescued by B.C. animal rehab centre

Just Posted

(Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP asking for public’s help in identifying elderly woman

A pyrocumulus cloud, also known as a fire cloud, forms in the sky as the Tremont Creek wildfire burns on the mountains above Ashcroft, B.C., on Friday, July 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro keeping eye on large wildfire burning near transmission line

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
Bear Creek wildfire burning north of West Kelowna being held

The memorial in honour of residential school victims that was placed at the end of Taria and Jorie Soames’s driveway at their Kelowna home on June 30. (Taria Soames/Contributed)
‘It was almost disbelief’: Memorial to residential school victims taken from Kelowna property