The Humboldt Penguins at Copenhagen Zoo are vaccinated by the keepers and a veterinarian, in Copenhagen, Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020. Once a year, all Copenhagen ZOO’s birds must undergo a health check and be vaccinated against bird flu. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

The Humboldt Penguins at Copenhagen Zoo are vaccinated by the keepers and a veterinarian, in Copenhagen, Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020. Once a year, all Copenhagen ZOO’s birds must undergo a health check and be vaccinated against bird flu. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first

Chinese government authorities say risk of large-scale transmission is low

A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission said on its website.

No human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere, the commission said.

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” its statement said. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

The news comes amid heightened awareness of the threat of emerging diseases as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives around the world.

But unlike with coronaviruses, there are global influenza surveillance systems that watch for human cases of bird flu, since a strain named H5N1 cropped up in the late 1990s in Hong Kong’s crowded live-poultry markets.

Between 2013 and 2017, another bird flu named H7N9 infected more than 1,500 people in China through close contact with infected chickens.

With that history, authorities aren’t surprised to see occasional human cases of various bird flu strains and they monitor closely for any signs one is spreading between people.

—The Associated Press

RELATED: Malaysia raises alert as bird flu virus hits more birds

Previous story
Kelowna man $1M richer after lotto win
Next story
B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

Just Posted

(Contributed) A Kelowna man is B.C.’s newest millionaire after winning $1 million in a May 20 Lotto 6/49 draw. Amar Singh said he was shocked and speechless by his winning ticket, which he purchased from PlayNow.com. “I had to check again on my cell phone and on my computer just to believe it,” he said. Singh said he plans on buying a new home and is hoping to take his family on a vacation once its safe. “We’ve always wanted to go to the Bahamas, or Costa Rica, somewhere warm where we can relax.” (Contributed)
Kelowna man $1M richer after lotto win

‘I had to check again on my cell phone and on my computer just to believe it’

(COSAR/Facebook)
May 2021 was the busiest month in Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s 67-year-history

The group was tasked with 12 different missions and was active for 19 operational periods

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Beethoven could still hear after going deaf

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

June is a time for spending long, sunny days at the beach. The beach at Skaha Lake in Penticton is one of many popular British Columbia beaches. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Celebrating the long, sunny days of June

Try this short quiz about the month of June, people named June and other June-related trivia

Contributed photo
Support Kelowna BC SPCA through Lock-In for Love virtual fundraiser

The funds raised will go toward caring for local animals and cruelty investigations

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Drug injection supplies are pictured inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site in Surrey, B.C. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

At least 176 people fatally overdosed, or roughly 11 deaths every two day

Blueberry harvest in the Fraser Valley relies mainly on older Indo-Canadian workers provided through labour brokers. (Maple Ridge News)
B.C. ‘moving very cautiously’ on minimum wage for farm workers

Most workers support piece-rate pay for picking, survey says

Mohammad Movassaghi, 42, leaves provincial court in Vancouver on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. suing COVID rule-breaker for money seized at makeshift penthouse nightclub

Civil claim alleges $8K found by police in Mohammad Movassaghi’s suite should be considered proceeds of crime

(File photo)
B.C. senior calls driving exams for seniors aged 80 and up ‘unfair’

Protest being planned for when COVID-19 pandemic restrictions lifted

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An onlooker stands at the foot of the B.C. legislature steps, where numerous shoes, stuffed animals and candles paid homage to 215 Indigenous children whose remains were found buried at the site of a residential school in Kamloops. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. Legislative Assembly apologizes for removing memorial for the unmarked 215

Shoes, stuffies, candles taken from legislative steps after vigil for children in unmarked graves

Odell Willis of the then-Edmonton Eskimos hoists the Grey Cup during a fan rally for the Grey Cup champions, in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday December 1, 2015. The club has changed it’s name to the Elks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Edmonton CFL franchise changes its team name to Elks

Team livestreams announcement after previously deciding to no longer be the ‘Eskimos’

Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
NACI says you can mix-and-match AstraZeneca, mRNA COVID vaccines

People who received AstraZeneca vaccine will have a choice for dose two

Most Read