Chlidcare, Habitat for Humanity project to be discussed at Lake Country council

Lake Country council will consider a development permit with variances for a new Habitat for Humanity project. If approved, the 12 multiple family units will be constructed within four buildings at 10618 Powley Crt. Initially, in October a development permit was referred back to staff due to a number of complaints issued by neighbouring property owners. “The applicant has made some revisions to the design on the north building to mitigate the privacy concerns of the neighbours as expressed, these include removal of rear patios… and no direct access to the rear of the buildings,” according to a report which will be presented to the district Tuesday night.

Lake Country council will consider applying for $100,000 Child Care Planning and Needs Assessment Grant with Kelowna, West Kelowna and Peachland, during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting.

”This funding is available for local governments to engage in child care planning activities in order to develop a community child care space creation action plan. Funded projects will collect information regarding the child care needs of the community; create an inventory of existing child care spaces; identify space creation targets over the next 10 years; and identify actions that can be taken to meet those space creation needs,” according to a report which will be presented to council.

Staff members from local governments will collaborate on the project, with the budget from the grant allocated towards consulting and public engagement costs. There is no matching component to the grant and therefore any costs to the district will be in‐kind through staff time.”

The report outlines a need for a childcare assessment as the district continues to grow.

Find out more about this year’s budget and the plan for the next four years. The chief financial officer will be available to answer your questions on the 2019‐2023 financial plan Wednesday, Jan. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the municipal hall. Read the draft financial budget online through the district’s website.

