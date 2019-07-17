Choices Markets Kelowna takes steps toward sustainability

Choices Markets is removing single-use plastics from its shelves and offering reusable produce bags

Choices Markets in Kelowna is taking steps to become more sustainable and eco-friendly and complying to the Government of Canada’s announcement to ban single-use plastics by 2021.

As of July 1, 2019, the market has removed single-serve plastic water bottles off their shelves, started offering cardboard boxes instead of plastic bags, and started selling reusable produce bags.

The market also offers reusable bags and 100% post-consumer recycled paper bags but encourages patrons to bring their own reusable grocery bags whenever possible.

READ MORE: House of Rose Winery offers Art in the Vineyard

READ MORE: Rock the Lake nears Saturday night sellout

For the month of July, customers who bring in water bottles 1L or smaller will receive free water refills to ease the transition away from single-use plastics.

More information about Choices Markets can be found on its website.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former home of accused Penticton shooter vandalized

Just Posted

Rock the Lake nears Saturday night sellout

Aug. 10th show is nearly sold out and three-day weekend passes are almost gone as well

House of Rose Winery offers Art in the Vineyard

Fans of local art and wine can enjoy both at the House of Rose Winery in Kelowna

A rainy July is normal for the Okanagan

Rainy days in July haven’t been seen since before 2014

Kelowna 2019 55+ BC Games to be biggest in history: president

More than 4,100 people have signed up to compete in various games, sports

Lake Country orchard left rigid after worst season in 11 years

Witzke Orchards look to bounce back after poor weather destroys crops

Kelowna’s Okanagan Regional Library may not look like the one you grew up with!

New technology and arts programming transforms library operations

Will you be celebrating national hotdog day with any of these crazy flavours?

The popularity of hotdogs spans generations, cultures

Survivor of near-drowning in B.C. lake viewing life through new eyes

“If I died that day, the baby wouldn’t know his dad,” said 31-year-old Mariano Santander-Melo.

PET OF THE WEEK: Kahlua needs a forever home

Cat lives at Critteraid animal sanctuary in Summerland

Bridgeman wins in Summerland low net competition

Summerland golfers compete in regular league play

Former home of accused Penticton shooter vandalized

Ex-wife of man who is accused of murdering four people had her house vandalized

‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie

Unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his Coquitlam cell

Thunderstorms forecast across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for B.C.’s central Interior

Cherries ripening for the picking in Salmon Arm

U-pick owner says it’s not all doom and gloom as it might be for some Okanagan growers

Most Read