The Lunch Bucket during the 2022 season. (Facebook)

Drivers on the Coquihalla will soon once again be able to fill their tummies along the way.

The Lunch Bucket, located at the Zopkios brake check at Exit 217 between Hope and Merritt, will be open for the season on April 3.

The popular food truck serves up hot dogs, hamburgers, breakfast sandwiches and more.

