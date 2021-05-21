Police say Chris Saccoccia or “Chris Sky” is facing three charges in relation to uttering death threats and assault. (Facebook/Chris Sky)

Police say Chris Saccoccia or “Chris Sky” is facing three charges in relation to uttering death threats and assault. (Facebook/Chris Sky)

Chris Sky, vocal anti-masker, charged with death threats ahead of speaking in Kelowna

Police received a report Wednesday saying that Sky threatened to shoot elected officials and a member of the public

A Kelowna anti-mask rally will go on Monday, even after its keynote speaker was arrested Thursday in Toronto and charged with assault and uttering death threats.

Police say Chris Saccoccia, otherwise known as “Chris Sky,” fled from officers when they approached the 37-year-old at his Ontario home Wednesday (May 19).

An officer had to jump out of the path of Saccoccia’s vehicle to avoid being hit by the car.

“The man then sped away from officers,” police said in a statement Friday.

Saccoccia turned himself in to police Thursday.

RELATED: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests (VIDEO)

He’s currently facing three charges, including one count of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle and three counts of uttering death threats.

Police received a report Wednesday that Saccoccia allegedly threatened to “shoot several people” over the phone, including elected officials and a member of the public.

Saccoccia had planned rallies in Vancouver, Kelowna and Kamloops over the long weekend.

The prominent anti-mask advocate still plans to make the trip west to speak at the rallies, according to a video on social media.

“We’re on our way to Vancouver so they did not stop us,” Saccoccia said.

According to a flyer, the Vancouver event on Sunset Beach will include DJs, dancing, barbecues and laser shows.

To date, police in Vancouver have not fined organizers of these rallies in contravention of current public health orders.


