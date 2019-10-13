Solitary Refinement presented by VOMC will make it’s way to the Lake Country Alliance Church on Nov. 16 in Kelowna at 7 p.m. (Contributed)

Christian based stage-play Solitary Refinement makes it’s way to Lake Country on national tour

The play sponsored by Voice of the Martyrs Canada focuses on Christian prosecution around the world

A stage-play that addresses the issue of worldwide Christian prosecution will make its way to Lake Country in November.

The play titled Solitary Refinement is touring nationally and enacts incredible true stories of best-selling author Richard Wurmbrand, telling the stories of those who have endured torture imprisonment and starvation due to their Christian beliefs.

Voice of the Martys Canada (VOMC) is sponsoring the immersive experience that expresses two parts of their 40-year-old mandate, which is inspiring and awakening Christians on ways to assist Christian victims of persecution globally.

Often met with standing ovations, the stage play brings to life the ministry’s late founder, Richard Wurmbrand, author of Tortured For Christ, to tell his own transcendent tale from a transformative prison cell.

“In researching Richard Wurmbrand’s story I was surprised by joy,” said award-winning playwright Dennis Hassel.

“I discovered a man overflowing with hope, love and even humor. Amid the suffering, he found the supernatural. He encouraged Christ in ways more tangible than we normally find in our comfortable churches. Richard never wanted us to feel sorry for him, he felt sorry for us.”

Artist Hassel also performs the role of Wurmbrand, in collaboration with director Tom Carson, a triple Dora Award nominee.

The play is affirming and informing, but also challenging.” said VOMC CEO Doug McKenzie.

“It poses a powerful question in here and now: would we be willing to suffer for Christ as others are doing so many countries today?”

Solitary Refinement will hit the stage at the Lake Country Alliance Church on Nov. 16 in Kelowna at 7 p.m.

The show is free to attend and has an age limit of 13 years-old.

For more information on the play visit the VOMC website.

