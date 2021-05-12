The area around the Christie Mountain wildfire that was restricted to the public is no longer restricted effective at 12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (BC Wildfire photo) The area around where the Christie Mountain wildfire took place is officially restricted to the public effective May 12. (BC Wildfire photo)

Christie Mountain wildlife area near Penticton closed to public

The area was damaged in 2020 by the Christie Mountain wildfire

As a result of damage done by the Christie Mountain wildfire in 2020, the McTaggart-Cowan/nsək’łniw’t wildlife management area has been closed to the public.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development issued a notice on May 12 that the damaged area, part of an established habitat for at-risk bighorn sheep, would be closed to the public.

The area damaged by the fire is closed to allow the area to recover, while it is most vulnerable to impacts from people.

The rest of the area is also closed to camping, motor-vehicle use and mushroom picking.

READ MORE: Area restriction around Christie Mountain wildfire lifted

The Christie Mountain wildfire burned more than 2,200 hectares of land across the mountain and in the McTaggart-Cowan/nsək’łniw’t wildlife management area from Aug. 18 until it was deemed held on Sept. 1, 2020.

This closure does not apply to most uses where a legal permit or tenure has been obtained or to Indigenous uses for food, social, cultural or ceremonial activities. The Penticton Indian Band and the province are working collaboratively to assess and monitor public use in the wildlife management area following the wildfire.

The area is known as nsək’łniw’t in the Okanagan/syilx language. In English, this syilx placename refers to the gash on the side of the mountain and describes an important syilx Nation trail. The area has been protected by the syilx people since time immemorial and holds significant cultural value.

