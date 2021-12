All skiers want for Christmas is a pow-day, and Santa came early

Christmas came early at Big White.

Local skiers have been gifted 16cms of fresh snow over the past 24 hrs.

The resort is running 14 lifts and has 93 open runs.

Early season conditions are excellent with a snow base of 146cms.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

