Christmas cheer for some Kelowna shut-ins

A Kelowna seniors’ care company wants to make Christmas a little brighter for some of their shut-in clients in December.

Staff at the Healthy At Home Senior Care service headquartered out of Capri Centre will bring a little Christmas cheer to 20 to 30 of their clients who have no relatives or family in the Okanagan to visit them.

The plan is for the staff Christmas party, each person will bring along a guest who is a client of the firm.

Healthy At Home owner Michael Bratt says the entire group will be treated to lunch at Moxie’s restaurant on Dec. 15.

He cited the example of one client who has a daughter in Texas and another in Winnipeg, but no relatives here in the Okanagan.

“It’s a sad, tough situation when seniors are here and their family is far away somewhere else. So we try to bring a little something nice by doing this for a few hours at Christmas,” Bratt said.



