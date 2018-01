Peachland Fire and Rescue Service’s annual Christmas tree chipping event was a big success.

The event, which is in support of Muscular Dystrophy, was held at the Community Centre and raised over $760 in just four hours.

Residents were welcomed to drop off their trees or call for pick up. Tony Wright Contracting donated his time, truck and chipper to support this event.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.