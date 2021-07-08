Cigarette butt suspected in Armstrong grass fire

Rex sniffs around the remains of grass fire sparked in Armstrong July 7, suspected to be caused by someone driving by and discarding a cigarette butt. (Clint Attfield photo) A grass fire was sparked in Armstrong, suspected to be caused by someone driving by and discarding a cigarette butt. (Clint Attfield photo)

Although grateful for his neighbours, Clint Attfield was not impressed when he came home Wednesday.

“Just a reminder to everyone how dry it is out there, I came home from work (July 7) to find someone had tossed a cigarette butt out the window at the end of my driveway causing a grass fire, thanks to all my neighbours that were luckily home and were able to put it out quickly,” the Larkin Cross Road resident said.

He doesn’t know for certain, but going by what his neighbours told him, it is likely the small blaze was sparked by a passing vehicle. And he suspects it was a cigarette butt.

“I haven’t seen any dirt bikes or quads driving in the ditch over the gas meter and no tracks either,” Attfield said.

The fire danger rating is high across the region, with a number of wildfires burning.

