Cirque Du Soleil to cross over for ice-performance in Kelowna in 2020

Experience live music, extraordinary skating and stunning visuals in Cirque de Soleil Axel

Cirque du Soleil is skating into Kelowna next summer with a new on-ice spectacle.

On Wednesday, Cirque du Soleil announced its new on-ice spectacle that will spin you into the vibrant world of Axel – a breathtaking acrobatics show, live music and stunning graphics.

According to a press release, Axel is a young graphic artist, and musician, who dives into his hand-drawn universe as he falls in love with the captivating Lei. Together they jet off on a fast-moving quest to retrieve the stolen light from the supervillain Vï. In this epic fantasy, graphic art and music intertwine to create the supercharged world of Axel.

Cirque Du Soleil will be performing at Prospera Place in Kelowna from June 18 through June 21, 2020.

Tickets for the general public on sale now at www.cirquedusoleil.com/axel.

READ MORE: Fireside Festival drops 2020 lineup

READ MORE: Downtown Kelowna Library sponsors Sugarplum Ball

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan College elects new chair and vice chair
Next story
Kelowna house fire considered ‘potentially suspicious’

Just Posted

Cirque Du Soleil to cross over for ice-performance in Kelowna in 2020

Experience live music, extraordinary skating and stunning visuals in Cirque de Soleil Axel

Vernon woman collecting socks for Kelowna’s less fortunate

Jennylee Cowie hopes to collect 100 pairs of socks to give to the Gospel Mission in Kelowna

Okanagan College elects new chair and vice chair

Gloria Morgan was elected as the new chair Okanagan College’s board of governors

Kelowna house fire considered ‘potentially suspicious’

A house on Morrison Avenue caught fire around 12:30 p.m. last night

Okanagan school districts receive thousands for trades programs

The money is part of $1.37 million given to fifty-one school districts for trades programs

VIDEO: Ron MacLean says he doesn’t believe former co-host Don Cherry is racist

Sportsnet fired Cherry on Nov. 11, two days after controversial on-air comments during ‘Coach’s Corner’

B.C. woman puts call out for 10,000 personal, heartfelt Christmas cards for the homeless

Christmas Card Collective enters into third year of making spirits bright

No turn signals, double-parking among top concerns for B.C. drivers: poll

Two-thirds of B.C. drivers said that not using turn signals was their biggest pet peeve

Power outage leaves 1,500 North Okanagan residents in the dark

BC Hydro restores Westside Road outage within an hour

PHOTOS: Patients pelt doctors with snowballs, all for BC Children’s Hospital

The snowball fight was to raise funds for the annual Snowball Fight for Kids Campaign

Rocky start to Rider Express’ first year operating in B.C.

Company hopes to add a night bus between Vancouver and Calgary

‘Our culture is not a religion,’ Indigenous educator tells B.C. Supreme Court in case of smudging at school

Mother also gave evidence Tuesday in Nanaimo courtroom, case continues Wednesday

B.C. man who killed Belgian tourist near Boston Bar gets life in prison, no parole until 2042

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

Escape Santa Claus’ workshop at Pritchard Hall

Players must find their way out of three puzzle-filled rooms

Most Read