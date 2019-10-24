City and Colour to perform in Kelowna Nov. 10

Dallas Green of City and Colour will be performing songs off his latest record A Pill for the Loneliness

Dallas Green of City and Colour is back in Kelowna for the first time since 2017 to perform his new album A Pill for the Loneliness at Prospera Place on Sunday, Nov. 10.

After returning to his emo-folk roots with a solo acoustic tour in 2018, the Canadian icon brings full-band strength to his first proper City and Colour LP since 2015’s If I Should Go Before You.

A Pill for the Loneliness embarks on an uncharted territory for Green. Most of the album is the biggest sounding of his career. The lead single Astronaut features soring guitars backed by his down-to-earth lyrical content that features sentiments about dysfunctional relationships and social isolation.

Dallas Green is a Canadian musician and singer-songwriter who records under the alias City and Colour. The name City and Colour comes from his own name: Dallas, a city and Green, a colour. His reasoning for the name was that he felt uneasy putting the album out under the name Dallas Green.

He is also known for his contributions as a singer, rhythm guitarist, and songwriter for the post-hardcore band Alexisonfire.

Tickets for City and Colour’s Prospera performance range from $41 to $81 and can be purchased online through Select Your Tickets or the Prospera Place box office.

READ MORE: Dean Brody and Dallas Smith are the ultimate ‘friend goals’

READ MORE: Halloween hauntings happening in the North Okanagan

Previous story
B.C. dog trainer who slammed dog into concrete loses 4 pets
Next story
Kamloops man falls into large hole

Just Posted

Kelowna Legion begins poppy drive

Last year, the local legion raised over $200,000 for veterans in need

City and Colour to perform in Kelowna Nov. 10

Dallas Green of City and Colour will be performing songs off his latest record A Pill for the Loneliness

West Kelowna residents speak out against large proposed development

Hundreds show up at a public hearing on the Blackmun Bay project and urge council to reject it

Rockets grab needed divisional win with 4-2 victory in Prince George

Foote shines as Kelowna picks up their 7th win of the season

Vehicle crash in Lake Country on Highway 97

Highway 97 closed after vehicle crash in Lake Country

VIDEO: Youths from foster care system call on province for more action

Group protesting in Victoria would like to see better supports for youths aging out of system

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

Canada’s top court agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal on aboriginal hunting rights

Decision could reverse the Sinixt people’s status as extinct in Canada

Almost 90 per cent of Canadian workers admit going to work sick: survey

More than one-quarter of professionals always go to the office with cold or flu symptoms

Kamloops man falls into large hole

Emergency crews were called to rescue a man from a large hole

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg stops in Kamloops

Thunberg and her family travelled to Vancouver from Edmonton

Salmon Arm couple to open sanctuary for fellow game lovers

Aaron Soltys and Anup Hazuria excited to unveil Sanctuary Games gaming cafe

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents first concert in Legends series

Performance featured 60-piece orchestra, complete with harp and four percussionists

B.C. dog trainer who slammed dog into concrete loses 4 pets

Glen Zeller is a dog trainer in Vancouver who operates DogTalk

Most Read