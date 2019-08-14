City council approves sixth pot shop in West Kelowna

The application was initially turned down due to a tied vote in July

West Kelowna city council has approved the sixth—and first provincially owned—pot shop in the city after a tied vote resulted in the project being reconsidered.

In July, councillors Doug Findlater, Carol Zanon and Jason Friesen voted against the shop, resulting in a three to three tie vote as councillor Rick de Jong was absent.

READ MORE: Kelowna properties tied to alleged $220M in stock fraud

READ MORE: Heavy RCMP presence reported in West Kelowna’s Elliot Road area

Mayor Gord Milson called to reconsider the application on Tuesday night, resulting in approval and an upcoming public hearing on the project.

The proposed location of the store is across the street from George Pringle Elementary School in Westbank Towne Centre Strip mall. The store received support from city planners despite this.

West Kelowna has approved five other pot shops so far, with the city stating that the first one should open around October.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.