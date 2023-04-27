Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh speaking at the 2023 TransAtlantic Policy Lab at Glendon Campus at York University in Toronto Apr. 27. (Photo contributed)

City councillor Singh in Toronto to show off Kelowna

Kelowna a shining example of the philosophy of multiculturalism

Kelowna Councillor Mohini Singh was recently a guest speaker at a Toronto conference exploring the integration of migrants into small and midsize areas.

The 2023 TransAtlantic Policy Lab at Glendon Campus at York University was held April 26-27. Among other topics, Singh was invited to speak about Kelowna’s challenges, achievements and inclusiveness.

“How we pivot on our policies to reflect the needs of the community and what our values are,” she added. “How we are trying to build this healthy inclusive community.”

Singh noted that 14 per cent of Kelowna’s population now identifies as a visible minority. She added that speaking at the conference was a chance to put a face to the changing look of Kelowna and celebrate diversity.

“Across the country, Kelowna is still seen as being a non-multicultural community, which is so wrong. We are a shining example of the philosophy of multiculturalism in terms of building a healthy, inclusive community.”

READ MORE: Kelowna mayor to chair community crime task force

City CouncilCity of KelownaimmigrantsImmigrationToronto

