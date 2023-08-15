Mark Burley, executive director of the Downtown Kelowna Association. (Contributed)

Mark Burley, executive director of the Downtown Kelowna Association. (Contributed)

City funds Downtown Kelowna Association through 2028

City council voted unanimously to approve the funding at its Aug. 14 meeting

The Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) has had its funding secured for the next five years.

City council voted unanimously to approve the funding at its regular meeting (Aug. 14):

  • 2024 levy $1,263,741;
  • 2025 levy $1,335,860;
  • 2026 levy $1,390,040;
  • 2027 levy $1,445,320;
  • 2028 levy $1,503,075.

In 2022, the organization earned approximately $48,884 through a combination of event sponsorships and promotions.

The DKA’s business improvement area (BIA) covers 42 square blocks from Harvey Avenue to Clement Avenue and Abbott Street to Richter Street.

Its mission is to ensure that downtown Kelowna is a safe and desirable place to conduct business, live, work and play.

“The DKA has grown to become a provincial in programs and initiatives,” said Mark Burley, executive director.

He added that over the last several years the DKA has become active members of the social safety network.

“In Kelowna the DKA’s Downtown On Call and Clean Teams have morphed into initiatives that meet this need, filling gaps in support of the RCMP, bylaw services, and other emergency providers.”

The DKA is responsible for Meet Me On Bernard, Downtown After 5, Small Shop, Block Party, Show N Shine Bernard and the Winter Street Market.

As of January 2023, the DKA listed 1,305 members including 1,093 businesses and 212 property owners.

READ MORE: Company starts GoFundMe for Kelowna employee injured in hit-and-run

READ MORE: Walk and roll: Kelowna RCMP looking for stolen guitar worth $8,400

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of Kelowna

Love The Kelowna Capital News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mom searches for recipients of organs donated by B.C. daughter after crash
Next story
‘Raining ashes’: N.W.T. evacuees recall long drives, flight from wildfires

Just Posted

Smoke seen from Strathcona Beach in Kelowna. (Scott Amis)
Smoke seen rising south of Kelowna from Keremeos wildfire

Fire burning above West Kelowna. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press)
Wildfire in hills above McDougall Creek in West Kelowna

(Sydney Watt/Black Press)
Crash slows afternoon commute on Hwy. 97 near UBC Okanagan

Teon Gibbs performed at the festival announcement at Red Bird Brewing on Aug. 15. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Fall music festival coming to Kelowna