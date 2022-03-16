City Furniture’s Ray Kandola and family donate $100K to Okanagan College

The donation is going to the Health Services Centre

Ray Kandola and his family have made a massive donation to Okanagan College for the region’s healthcare needs.

The co-founder of City Furniture and Appliances is donating $100,000 to the Our Students, Our Health campaign at the college’s new Health Sciences Centre.

Ray hopes the money will help the facilities on campus, as well as attract new students to help with the shortage of healthcare workers.

“As we get older, we all need healthcare,” said Kandola. “I’ve been involved in fundraising and I know what it means to the organization and why a person should do it. Every little bit helps.”

“Amazing things will happen as a result of the Kandola family’s generous gift,” said Okanagan College Foundation Executive Director Helen Jackman. “Our hospitals, long-term care homes and community settings will benefit from caring health professionals who are there when they need them most. This is a gift that will touch all of our neighbours and the community and we are deeply appreciative of this support.”

City Furniture is also donating furniture and appliances to the college’s new home tech lab. It will give healthcare students experience in supporting people in a home environment.

Kandola and his family understand that Okanagan College plays an important and meaningful role in the region in providing skilled people in a variety of different businesses. He also knows how important college is to immigrants who come to Canada.

“We all work in Canada, which has unlimited opportunities,” said Ray. “I’ve done well and as far as I’m concerned, it’s important to give back to the future of our community and region.”

The Okanagan College Foundation has now raised $4.25 million for their Health Sciences Centre.

