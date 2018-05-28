City looking to limit the size of houses on agricultural land

City staff proposing a limit of 2,000-square-metres for the ‘residential footprint’

Kelowna city planners are recommending limiting the size of residential footprints on agricultural land in the city to 2,000-square-metres. —Image: Capital News file

Kelowna’s planing staff say the city should follow the lead of other municipalities in B.C. and limit the size of homes built on farmland.

In a report going to city council this afternoon, a number of bylaw amendments to the city’s Agricultural Plan are proposed, including limiting the residential footprint of new homes on farmland to 2,000 square metres.

In recent years, the city has seen very large “estate” homes built on farmland, and the number appears to be growing.

Currently about 11 per cent of the 1,900 houses on agricultural land are larger than the proposed 2,000-square-metre limit, says the staff report. Between 2007 and 2014, 30 per cent of the 94 new homes built on agricultural land in the city had footprints bigger than 2,000 square metres.

Residential footprints include the portion of the lot that includes all structures, landscaping, driveways and parking areas associated with the principal dwelling.

Fifty-five per cent of the land in the City of Kelowna is considered agricultural, and 38 per cent is in the provincial Agricultural Land Reserve.

A recent survey of 10 B.C. municipalities with substantial agricultural land bases found six have already moved to the 2,000-square-metre limit.

The city wants to make the move as part of a balance it says is needed between the residential needs of the farm and preserving as much agricultural land as possible for agriculture. The move is also based on Ministry of Agriculture guidelines.

Another of the recommendations calls for mobile homes located on farmland to be occupied only by the farmer’s immediate family. If that is the case, the report says, the overall residential footprint could be increased by up to an additional 1,000-square-metres.

The city’s agricultural zoning bylaw already allows for a separate footprint for temporary farm worker housing.

The proposed changes to the Agricultural Plan will be discussed by council this afternoon at its regular council meeting.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan family grants uncle’s last wish
Next story
B.C. woman who tried to save man stuck on rail tracks called a ‘hero’

Just Posted

RCMP ask witnesses to come forward

After a dramatic three car collision RCMP appeal to the public

City looking to limit the size of houses on agricultural land

City staff proposing a limit of 2,000-square-metres for the ‘residential footprint’

Firefighters pool their paycheques in Joe Rich for a fire engine

The fire department will be welcoming their newest member of their team soon

UPDATED: Elizabeth May pleads guilty, sentenced to $1,500 fine, in pipeline protests

Federal Green Party Leader was one of more than 150 people facing criminal charges

Camp fire and outdoor burning snuffed out in Kelowna

City’s fire department reminding the public campfires and outdoor burning is now prohibited

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Popular YouTube comic coming to Kelowna

Steve Hofstetter will be a Fernando’s Pub on Monday, June 4

Suspect nearly severs own arm in B.C. gas station robbery attempt

Bystanders save suspect in Nanaimo who cut himself punching through service bay door glass

Video: Kayakers jump into action to rescue dog from raging B.C. river

Ivory the Silver Lab from the Shuswap is safe and sound after falling in to the raging Adams River

Tim Hortons offers limited-edition breakfast to celebrate National Donut Day Friday

Tim Hortons is set to celebrate National Donut Day June 1 with a limited-edition Food Mash-Up

B.C. rental housing review begins in June

10-city tour, web forum to examine legislation changes

‘You’ve gotta try it:’ Teen paralyzed in Humboldt crash goes to U.S. for treatment

Ryan Straschnitzki is heading to Philadelphia for specialized spinal treatment, with Shriners’ help

B.C. woman who tried to save man stuck on rail tracks called a ‘hero’

Julie Callaghan herself struck by train in valiant effort to save 40-year-old who died

Half-brother pleads guilty in B.C. teen’s murder

Rachel Pernosky, 18, of Mission killed five years ago; her body was discovered in Chilliwack

Most Read