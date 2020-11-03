City of Kelowa Remembrance Day hours of operation

Jim White, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #26 lays a wreath during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Remembrance Day will look a lot different than in years past due to the pandemic. However, civic operations in Kelowna are still observing the statutory holiday and closing several properties.

City Hall will be closed on Nov. 11.

The Glenmore Landfill will be open regular hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. The landfill continues to only accept non-cash payments to help ensure the safety of staff and customers. OgoGrow and GlenGrow are available for pickup at the Glenmore Landfill or the Commonage Road Compost Facility until 4 p.m.

The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery administration office will be closed on Wednesday, however, the cemetery gates will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parkinson Recreation Centre (PRC) will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year there will be no Remembrance Day parades held either downtown Kelowna or in Rutland. However, those seeking to pay their respects can do so by visiting the Field of Crosses from now until November 11.

The Field of Crosses includes 240 white crosses leading to the Cenotaph in City Park to commemorate the lives of the local Canadian Armed Forces personnel who lost their lives in the service of their country.

