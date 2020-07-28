The City of Kelowna announced on July 27 that the city’s transit system will be operating at a spring level of service starting Sept. 6 until the end of December. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

City of Kelowna announces reduced transit service for the fall

The city’s transit system will be operating at a spring level of service starting Sept. 6

Due to an anticipated drop in student ridership and the current climate surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Kelowna announced on July 27 that the city’s transit system will be operating at a spring level of service starting Sept. 6 until the end of December.

“UBCO and Okanagan College have decided to offer virtually all of their classes online in the coming year. The number of offering and student housing on campus at UBCO is also severely restricted. This will have a significant impact on ridership demand this fall and winter,” said Jerry Dombowsky, the city’s transit and programs manager.

READ MORE: Back to school BC Transit schedule starts Sept. 6

The move to a spring level of service – which is typically in place from May to July — will result in a reduction of 9,494 service hours in comparison to the standard fall level of service, according to Dombowsky.

However, that’s still a sufficient level to support the middle and high school student ridership that is still on regular session, he said.

The change in service will reduce operating costs by about $920,000, of which about $490,000 is the city’s share. Additionally, the city’s 950-hour fall expansion plan has also been deferred.

The total savings from service reductions and efficiencies, plus the deferred expansion, is estimated at $1.28 million or $681,000 local share, said Dombowsky.

While the beginning of July saw ridership levels recover to 60 per cent of levels observed during the same week of 2019, Dombowsky added that total revenue losses are projected to potentially reach $3.2 million by the end of the year — about a 43 per cent deduction from 2019 levels.

READ MORE: Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Transit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Health Canada approves remdesivir for treatment of severe COVID-19
Next story
Southern resident orca who carried her dead calf is pregnant again

Just Posted

RCMP investigating after gunshots strike West Kelowna home

Officers flooded the Ross Road area after shots were fired at a local residence

Peachland mayor offers support of Summerland’s mayor

Mayor Toni Boot came under fire after she ripped up Confederate flag-print bandanas on July 18

Kelowna country music artist to perform at Barn Owl Brewing, promote debut album

Teigen Gayse’s album release party is set for July 30, 2020, at Barn Owl Brewing

Mountie allegedly assaulted by aggressive Peachland man

The man allegedly kicked an officer into a parked vehicle

City of Kelowna announces reduced transit service for the fall

The city’s transit system will be operating at a spring level of service starting Sept. 6

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

Two dead, forest fire ignited after Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft

The fire has since been put out

North Okanagan pool remains closed until October

Upgrades and maintenance taking place while rec centre is shut down due to COVID-19

Veteran escapes jail time after B.C. judge rules PTSD led him to child porn

Accused and common-law partner discussed plans for sexually exploiting five-year-old boy

Kamloops residents concerned over river floating event amid COVID-19

About 800 people are interested in the open invitation to float down the river

One person dead, one injured after plane crashes in Lower Mainland

Mission RCMP say a 21-year-old woman injured while a 66-year-old woman has been killed

North Okanagan marches for sex trafficking awareness

Vernon event advocates for change

Taxpayer-funded, two-drink maximum gets nod from Thompson-Nicola Regional Board

There was much debate over how many drinks and what types of alcohol should be funded by taxpayers

Column: Masks may need to become mandatory to get a handle on COVID-19

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Most Read