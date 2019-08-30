The Okanagan has one of the highest rates of water use per person in Canada and approximately 24 per cent of water used in the Okanagan is used on household lawns and gardens. (File)

City of Kelowna asks residents to adjust watering practices

According to the city, less water is needed for lawns and gardens as summer winds down.

Summer is winding down and the City of Kelowna is asking residents to adjust their irrigation and watering practices.

The city said the amount of water required to water a lawn in September is about 60 per cent of what is needed in July.

“Year-round, assigned day water conservation measures allows our system to keep up with the demands for clean drinking water, irrigation and commercial use,” said Ed Hoppe, water quality and customer care supervisor.

“We are still under Stage 1 water restrictions and ensuring that you are only using what you need helps save money on water utility bills and ensures water is used wisely.”

Stage 1 water restrictions are as follows:

  • Properties with an odd number address may water yards and lawns on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; even address numbers may water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. No properties are to water on Mondays.
  • Automatic underground irrigation systems may run between 12 a.m. (midnight) and 6 a.m., up to three days per week. For example, an odd numbered home can water anytime between 12 a.m. (midnight) and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and/or Saturday.
  • Manual sprinklers and handheld sprinkling (with a spring-loaded nozzle on hose or a with a watering can) can occur between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. and 12 a.m. (midnight) on the assigned day, up to three days per week.

For more information on the year-round watering restrictions visit kelowna.ca/water.

