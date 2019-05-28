City of Kelowna awarded PIBC’s gold in planning excellence

Staff and Urban Matters win for innovative Wheelhouse policy, Housing Needs Assessment

The City of Kelowna and Urban Matters was awarded the Planning Institute of British Columbia’s (PIBC) gold award for excellence in policy planning for its Equity and Inclusion in Housing Needs Assessment.

The category honours the development and application of leading-edge policies that enhance the social, economic, environmental and cultural well-being of communities.

“Policy and Planning and Social Development teams, in concert with Urban Matters, represents both an innovative and ground-breaking approach to understanding the housing needs of our community both today and into the future,” the city’s policy and planning manager Danielle Noble-Brandt said during the council meeting on Monday.

READ MORE: Developer breaks ground on downtown Kelowna rental housing

The Housing Needs Assessment introduced a new, innovative paradigm, called the Housing Wheelhouse, which takes stock of the diverse needs of residents. Unlike the standard “linear” approach where the end goal is homeownership, the wheelhouse promotes equity and inclusion as needs of Kelowna’s residents change with age, income and life stage.

Kelowna’s resiliency and housing health were also key components in the award-winning policies.

Mayor Colin Basran gave his thanks on behalf of council on May 27 after being presented the award.

“I’d like to echo the thanks to everyone involved including city staff, Urban Matters, Interior Health and our other community partners that made this happen,” he said.

READ MORE: Okanagan housing builds hope for 52 homeless individuals

“I think it’s just another reminder that we are leading the conversations in the country when it comes to housing,” Basran said. “And I know that not everyone, but certainly, there’s a perception by some that maybe we were asleep at the wheel when it comes to housing, but in fact, we are leading a lot of the conversations and solutions that are now being implemented by other municipalities across the country.”

“This is a really cool award, and I think we’re all very proud of the work we’re doing,” he said. “So, let’s keep it going.”

The award was first presented to staff on May 8 at the BC Land Summit Conference. There, the PIBC Evaluation Committee said the wheelhouse project “stood out as a great example for the planning profession.”

READ MORE: Cambridge House strata council says no room for retail

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rejected Okanagan cannabis retail application gets another look

Just Posted

It’s fawn season and conservation is reminding people to leave them alone

A mother deer will leave her fawn for hours at a time before it can walk

Margaret Caldwell was dedicated community volunteer

Summerland resident served in Second World War, later received community award

Car smashes into pole outside West Kelowna business

The pole managed to stop the car from driving further and hitting the building

Woman loses license after driving impaired, damaging multiple properties

West Kelowna woman damages two homes and a truck while allegedly drunk driving

Police watchdog investigates crash between Kelowna cop and cyclist

The Independent Investigations Office is currently in Kelowna

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

No charges laid in reported sexual assault at Canadian Forces Base on Vancouver Island

Reporting sexual assault hugely important, says Ending Violence B.C.

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Parts of B.C. under air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for several regions

Remains of B.C. soldier identified in France, more than a century after death

Pte. George Alfred Newburn enlisted in Esquimalt at the age of 16 and died barely two years later

Rejected Okanagan cannabis retail application gets another look

Application for store in Vernon being revisted

Cars broken into at Okanagan soccer field

Players and families reminded to lock vehicles and don’t leave valuables in car

Former Whitecaps player ‘optimistic’ after meeting about alleged harassment

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

‘It was really kinda crazy to see’: Slackline act spotted in South Okanagan

Penticton resident saw the act during a hike

Most Read