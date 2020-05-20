Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

City of Kelowna begins final phase of Rowcliffe Park construction

Pedestrians will continue to be able to access the park, dog park and community gardens

The final phase of construction at Kelowna’s Rowcliffe Park begins on May 25.

The work includes landscaping, curb and gutter work and a new plaza at the corner of Rowcliffe Avenue and Richter Street.

Rowcliffe Avenue will remain open to traffic and pedestrians will continue to be able to access the park, dog park and community gardens.

Parking along the north side of Rowcliffe Avenue will be restricted to accommodate construction staging.

This $450,000 work is the third and final phase of the project and is anticipated to be completed in July. The first phase, completed in 2018, included the playground, sidewalks, stairs and landscaping. The second phase included the creation of a community garden, open grass field, additional walkways and a redeveloped off-leash dog park.

City of Kelowna

Most Read