A rendering of Stober Group’s 3340 Lakeshore Road project, a mixed-use design that features 345 homes located above a fully concealed parking structure. (Contributed)

A rendering of Stober Group’s 3340 Lakeshore Road project, a mixed-use design that features 345 homes located above a fully concealed parking structure. (Contributed)

City of Kelowna considering residential project on Willow Creek Campground

The 3340 Lakeshore Road project is a mixed-use design that features 345 homes located above a fully concealed parking structure

A redesigned application for the development of a mixed-use residential project that would be built on the current site of the Willow Creek Campground will be reviewed by the City of Kelowna on June 1.

Located beside the parking lot of Boyce-Gyro Park, Stober Group’s 3340 Lakeshore Road project is a mixed-use design that features 345 homes located above a fully concealed parking structure. Wrapped around the parking lot is space for a mix of retail and residential uses, featuring a ground floor level that houses corner plazas, cafés and restaurants with patios.

“The redesigned project that we are proposing is a mixed-use design that achieves city urban centre development objectives and also responds to the significant amount of input that we received from the community,” said Bob Dagenais, the director of development for Stober Group.

An application for the development on the 4.4-acre Willow Creek Campground site was originally submitted in June 2019, but Dagenais said that the proposal was redesigned to better reflect the feedback the group received after a public consultation process with the community.

“Stober has held this property for many decades and the one thing that hasn’t changed in all that time is how much people love this neighbourhood and increasingly want to live, work and play here,” he said.

Also, outlined in the project is the extension of Lanfranco Road from Lakeshore Road to Watt Road, which would provide a new link to Okanagan Lake. The group said that Fascieux Creek will be ‘daylighted’ as part of the development of a linear park on the new Lanfranco corridor.

The Alternative Transportation Corridor would be extended from Cedar Avenue along Walnut Street and Watt Road, connecting the neighbourhood to the north to Gyro Beach. The Watt Road frontage would be upgraded to include a curb, gutter and sidewalks on its east side.

READ MORE: Province funding creation of more than 790 licensed child care spaces in south Okanagan

READ MORE: Search for missing Okanagan Lake diver called off

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Previous story
Arrests resume at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island
Next story
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Just Posted

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
35 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths at care home in Interior Health

The two deaths are connected to a Kelowna care home outbreak

(File photo)
Medevac called to serious collision on Highway 97 C between Merritt and Kelowna

West Kelowna emergency crews respond to a collision involving six people between Merritt and Kelowna

A Kelowna church was fined $2,300 after an indoor gathering. (Black Press Media file)
Kelowna Mounties fine local church $2,300 following in-person gathering

The church reportedly had an indoor gathering on May 19

City of West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
West Kelowna’s new city hall, library will feature 4 storeys

The city will also collaborate with Westbank First Nation for the design

(Contributed)
UBCO students collaborate with aerospace company

SKYTRAC picked to participate in the university’s fourth-year bachelor of management capstone course

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to reports of a gas leak and smell at the Villa 24 townhouse complex on 24th Avenue Tuesday, May 25, just before 5 p.m. Tenants were evacuated as crews investigated. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Suspected gas leak evacuates Okanagan townhouses

Tenants of complex in Vernon leave homes following strong gas smell; FortisBC crew investigating

(BC Wildfire/Twitter)
Wildfire sparks near Highway 3 in Keremeos

BC Wildfire firefighters are currently battling the blaze

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
Shuswap resident finds dozens of declawed bear paws dumped on side of road

Cub paws part of gruesome scene in culvert along rural roadway

Cawston native Joey Munroe, left, has been busy in Canada's Hollywood of Vancouver, including a role in the Star Wars fan-series Bucketheads. (Transmute Pictures)
Cawston actor lands role in 2 Bruce Willis films

Cawston’s Joey Munroe has had a busy year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Walk-up clinics have been established in high-transmission communities of B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection drop continues, 289 cases Tuesday

Hospitalization ticks back up to 301, one more death

A Kelowna church was fined $2,300 after an indoor gathering. (Black Press Media file)
Kelowna Mounties fine local church $2,300 following in-person gathering

The church reportedly had an indoor gathering on May 19

A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being bitten by a wolf at an education centre south of Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 25. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Woman attacked by wolf-dog crosses in Nanaimo; airlifted to hospital

‘I don’t know why she was in there, but I anticipate she was trying to feed them,’ says fire department chief Ron Gueulette

Most Read