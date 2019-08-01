City of Kelowna continues growth of city’s bike lanes

Sutherland Ave. bike lanes officially open at the end of August and more are on the way

A new bike lane in Kelowna is nearly done construction.

Sutherland Avenue construction has been ongoing since March for improvements, including a new two-way cycle track and water, sewer and stormwater maintenance. The road reopens to vehicle traffic tomorrow, but the bike lanes will not be open until later this month.

“Although Sutherland Avenue will be opening to vehicles, we urge people to not ride their bikes on this road until the bike lanes are complete and the barriers removed,” says Gordon Foy, transportation engineering manager with the City of Kelowna.

“For safety reasons, please use alternate cycling routes until the Sutherland bike lanes officially open at the end of August.”

Ethel Street will close starting Tuesday, Aug. 6 between Sutherland Avenue and Springfield Road as part of the next phase of the Ethel Street Active Transportation Corridor. Construction is expected to be completed by November.

The project will see one-way cycle-tracks on both sides of the road, new sidewalk, landscaping, water utility and drainage improvements, and LED street lights.

“These two projects represent significant additions to our growing city’s active transportation network,” adds Foy.

“We’re continuing to invest in connecting high-density areas of Kelowna with cycling facilities that are comfortable for people of all ages and abilities.”

