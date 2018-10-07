City of Kelowna dedicates day to Myra Canyon Trestle

Moving forward in Kelowna’s history, Oct. 6 will be known as Myra Canyon Appreciation Day.

Kelowna Mayor, Colin Basran has signed the proclamation that marks the celebration for the trestles, tunnels and trails on the eastern mountain of Kelowna.

“The Myra Canyon Trestle Society has been diligent toward the long-term protection of Myra Canyon by helping establish the Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park and the Canadian registration of Myra Canyon as a National Historic Site which in turn resulted in the complete rebuilding of the trestles destroyed by the 2003 fires,” reads the proclamation.

The Myra Canyon Appreciation Day marks the 25th anniversary of the Myra Canyon Trestle Society and the 10th anniversary of the rebuild.

