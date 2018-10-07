City of Kelowna dedicates day to Myra Canyon Trestle

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran has signed a proclamation

Moving forward in Kelowna’s history, Oct. 6 will be known as Myra Canyon Appreciation Day.

Kelowna Mayor, Colin Basran has signed the proclamation that marks the celebration for the trestles, tunnels and trails on the eastern mountain of Kelowna.

“The Myra Canyon Trestle Society has been diligent toward the long-term protection of Myra Canyon by helping establish the Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park and the Canadian registration of Myra Canyon as a National Historic Site which in turn resulted in the complete rebuilding of the trestles destroyed by the 2003 fires,” reads the proclamation.

RELATED: Black Mountain / sntsk‘il’ntən Regional Park starts to take shape

The Myra Canyon Appreciation Day marks the 25th anniversary of the Myra Canyon Trestle Society and the 10th anniversary of the rebuild.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan College gives students chance to win $5,000 toward tuition
Next story
Okanagan College tuition giveaway contest returns in 2018

Just Posted

Duane Ophus says goodbye to West Kelowna Council

After 11 years, Ophus has ended his political career

Advance voting to begin for Kelowna Elections

Voting begins Oct. 10

City of Kelowna dedicates day to Myra Canyon Trestle

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran has signed a proclamation

Okanagan College gives students chance to win $5,000 toward tuition

The career fair is on Nov. 4

Kelowna Rockets fall in pecking order to Thunderbirds

The Seattle Thunderbirds gained their lead in the first 46 seconds of play

18th Annual Pumpkin Harvest at IPE grounds Saturday

Thanksgiving weekend continues Monday with the Thanksgiving Day Harvest Fest.

Limo crash at upstate New York tourist spot kills 20, officials say

Fatal crash happened 170 miles north of New York City

B.C. VIEWS: LNG breakthrough likely means higher heating bills

Rest of the province will have to tighten its carbon belt

‘Irreplaceable’ instruments pinched from West Coast rock band 54-40

Band says instruments were stolen in New Westminster

Vatican defends pope against ‘blasphemous’ coverup claims

The McCarrick scandal has thrown the U.S. and Vatican hierarchy into turmoil

Scientists trying to save B.C.’s western rattlesnakes from becoming roadkill

Long, cold winters and short summers mean females can’t reproduce every year

Melee at UFC 229 after Nurmagomedov chokes out McGregor

After Irish star taps out, chaos ensues

Pettersson sparkles again but Canucks fall 7-4 to Flames

Super rookie not enough to lift Vancouver past Calgary

B.C. Lions keep CFL playoff hopes alive, dump Argos 26-23

Win evens B.C.’s record at 7-7

Most Read