The awards ceremony will occur at Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts on April 29

City of Kelowna looking for exceptional residents

Nominations for city’s annual civic and community awards program still open until Feb. 14

If you know an outstanding individual or local business, the City of Kelowna wants to hear from you.

The city is still accepting nominations for its 45th annual civic and community awards program.

Nominations are open until Feb. 14 and recognizes exceptional Kelowna residents across youth, arts, athletics, volunteer and business categories.

Last year’s event saw over 15 awards handed out to local residents at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Eligibility requirements for each category are posted online by the city and the award ceremony will occur on Wednesday, April 29 at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

