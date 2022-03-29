City of Kelowna looking for input on indoor recreation strategy

Feedback will help guide investment in sports and recreation facilities for next 10 to 20 years

Kelowna residents will be asked for their input on the city’s Indoor Recreation Facilities Strategy (IRFS).

It will help guide the city’s investment in sports and recreation facilities over the next two decades.

“As Kelowna grows, we recognize that the need for recreation opportunities, organized sports and social connection is growing too,” said Doug Nicholas, sport and event services manager. “Planning at this long-term, holistic level is vital to ensure resources are appropriately allocated and prioritized as we support the recreation and sports needs of our community.”

Every Kelowna household will receive a coded postcard via Canada Post. The code is required to access the survey and can only be completed once per household. The survey must be completed by April 22.

A parallel survey will be available for sport and recreation partners to determine key amenity priorities and space planning needs. Provisions are also being made for those who may not have a fixed address or may be in the process of moving.

Postcards will be mailed in the coming days, and residents are asked to wait until April 10 to receive them. If you do not receive a postcard by that date, you can contact recreation@kelowna.ca to request alternative access to the survey.

