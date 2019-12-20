(file)

City of Kelowna looking for snow angels

Nominees will be given a prize to share with their snow angel as a thank you token

The City of Kelowna is looking for neighbourhood snow angels.

The city defines snow angels as people who brave the cold during snowy days and head out to shovel driveways and sidewalks in their neighbourhood.

To help acknowledge the work snow angels do in their community, the city said Kelowna residents can nominate them to receive a monthly prize.

READ MORE: Princeton RCMP arrest snow shoveler

As a token of their thanks, the city will send nominees a branded toque and letter of appreciation to share with their snow angel.

To nominate snow angels, you can submit a letter, email or call the city.

Snow angel nominees must be a Kelowna resident as part of the program, which runs between December and February of each year.

Nominees will also be entered into a monthly draw to win Kelowna Rockets tickets and a pre-game Manhattan Point Restaurant raffle prize.

To learn about the snow angel program, you can visit the city’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MLA Adam Olsen named interim BC Green Party leader
Next story
UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened in both directions after rockslide south of Boston Bar.

Just Posted

Kelowna Aquajets celebrate last meet of the decade

The club sent 76 swimmers to the MJB Ice Classic in Kamloops last week

Rockets’ defenceman inks NHL rookie deal

Kaedan Korczak signed a entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights

Okanagan Science Centre bring gifts of science for low-income families

Along with the Salvation Army, the centre will gift 62 one-year memberships to families in Vernon

Environment Canada continues weather alert for Okanagan highways

Rough winter conditions are still expected on Connector, Coquihalla and Highway 1

Rockets’ Foote officially makes World Juniors roster

Team Canada made their last cut Saturday ahead of the tournament start on Dec. 26

Fighting bears, angry neighbours: Here’s what went viral for 2019 in B.C.

A look back at Black Press Media’s top viral videos

Fundraiser started for tow truck driver injured near Malakwa

John Brown is recovering from serious injuries in hospital.

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

Summerland’s Morton Hall was a college dorm

From 1906 to 1915, Okanagan Baptist College operated in the community

Even snakes in Princeton get something for Christmas

If you live in Princeton, even if you are totally a snake,… Continue reading

Santa’s Village shut down by bylaw re-opens after visit from Maple Ridge mayor

Santa will look for new, larger location for next Christmas season

Dog trapped in Osprey Lake fire dies of smoke inhalation

A family pet was trapped in a burning outbuilding near Osprey Lake… Continue reading

Conservatives postpone policy convention to focus on organizing leadership race

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday

More than 130 cats retrieved from ‘disgusting’ house in Maple Ridge

SPCA branch manager says hoarding cats is often a mental health issue

Most Read