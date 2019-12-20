City of Kelowna looking for snow angels

Nominees will be given a prize to share with their snow angel as a thank you token

The City of Kelowna is looking for neighbourhood snow angels.

The city defines snow angels as people who brave the cold during snowy days and head out to shovel driveways and sidewalks in their neighbourhood.

To help acknowledge the work snow angels do in their community, the city said Kelowna residents can nominate them to receive a monthly prize.

As a token of their thanks, the city will send nominees a branded toque and letter of appreciation to share with their snow angel.

To nominate snow angels, you can submit a letter, email or call the city.

Snow angel nominees must be a Kelowna resident as part of the program, which runs between December and February of each year.

Nominees will also be entered into a monthly draw to win Kelowna Rockets tickets and a pre-game Manhattan Point Restaurant raffle prize.

To learn about the snow angel program, you can visit the city’s website.

