City of Kelowna lowers flags in honour of pandemic victims

Flags at City of Kelowna facilities have been lowered to half-mast, in remembrance of those who have passed away from COVID-19.

More than 100 people have died in the Interior since the pandemic was declared a year ago, despite efforts to educate people on the virus’ effects and health orders to limit exposure, according to the City.

“First and foremost, I want to express sincere and heartfelt condolences to those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19,” Kelowna mayor Colin Basran said in a video message.

“We hope this gesture signals in a quiet but significant way how we support each other in a crisis.”

Basran also noted the highs and the lows of the past year for Kelowna residents.

“For all the sadness that the loss of life brings, there is an equal measure of gratitude to the healthcare professionals who brought thousands of individuals infected with COVID-19 back to health.”

The mayor also thanked Kelowna’s business community for joining the city’s efforts in keeping the local economy going, including creating curbside pick-up zones, joining the outdoor patio program, as well as putting together online ordering options.

In the video message, Basran also asked residents to continue being vigilant even with the vaccine rollout across the province.

“Now is not the time to let down our guard and take a step backward. We need to continue to pay close attention to the recommendations of Dr. Henry and follow any new orders that might be necessary to control the virus,” he said.

READ MORE: Canada marks national day of observance to commemorate those who died of COVID-19

READ MORE: B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus