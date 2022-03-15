(Photo/City of Kelowna)

(Photo/City of Kelowna)

City of Kelowna names Infill Challenge 2.0 winners

Infill can provide a broader diversity of more attainable homes

The winners of the City of Kelowna’s Infill Challenge 2.0 have been named.

The challenge was to generate ideas for new forms of infill housing in new areas of the city, as well as meet community objectives such as affordability, diversity, resiliency, inclusivity, and livability.

The first award, which was unnamed, went to Mexico City-based MutarQ Architecture. The second award, called “Mosaic,” was taken by Bluegreen Architecture Inc. of Kelowna and the third award, called “The Garden Cluster” was collected by Twobytwo Architecture Studio in Vancouver. An honourable mention was given to “The Kelowna Quilt” by Oh Song Studio.

(Photo/City of Kelowna)

(Photo/City of Kelowna)

Infill can provide a broader diversity of more attainable homes and is supported by council priorities including the 2040 Official Community Plan (OCP) and the Healthy Housing Strategy (HHS).

Infill Challenge 2.0 was launched in August last year with internal and external reviews done in December 2021 and January 2022. An external jury chose the winners from 56 submissions last month.

City staff will review implementation options for adding infill housing into additional parts of Kelowna’s core areas.

(Photo/City of Kelowna)

(Photo/City of Kelowna)

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
City CouncilCity of KelownadevelopmentHousing

