City of West Kelowna outlines strategic priorities over next three years

The City of West Kelowna has outlined it’s strategic priorities over the next three years.
In a statement, the city said it will be making key investments in infrastructure, health care services and natural disaster mitigation strategies as part of its multi-year plan.
From an infrastructure standpoint, the city said it will start work on a new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, a new city firehall in the Lakeview Heights area and a new public works yard.
In terms of health care services, the city said they will make investments to new subsidized housing projects and will continue advocating the province for a new urgent and primary care centre.
For natural disaster priorities, the city said wildfire mitigation measures will be on the top of the list. The city has already announced $25,000 in funding in 2019 to firesmart neighbourhoods in West Kelowna.
To help pay for the initiatives, the city has proposed a 4.8 per cent tax increase for homeowners as part of its draft 2020 budget.
To view all of the priorities, you can visit the City of West Kelowna’s website.
