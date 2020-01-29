The City of West Kelowna has outlined its strategic priorities over the next three years (File photo)

City of West Kelowna outlines strategic priorities over next three years

Highlights include work on new water treatment plant, firehall and public works yard

The City of West Kelowna has outlined it’s strategic priorities over the next three years.

In a statement, the city said it will be making key investments in infrastructure, health care services and natural disaster mitigation strategies as part of its multi-year plan.

From an infrastructure standpoint, the city said it will start work on a new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, a new city firehall in the Lakeview Heights area and a new public works yard.

READ MORE: New West Kelowna CAO strives for city excellence

In terms of health care services, the city said they will make investments to new subsidized housing projects and will continue advocating the province for a new urgent and primary care centre.

For natural disaster priorities, the city said wildfire mitigation measures will be on the top of the list. The city has already announced $25,000 in funding in 2019 to firesmart neighbourhoods in West Kelowna.

To help pay for the initiatives, the city has proposed a 4.8 per cent tax increase for homeowners as part of its draft 2020 budget.

To view all of the priorities, you can visit the City of West Kelowna’s website.

Most Read