An Emcon plow truck clearing Highway 97 north of Quesnel Dec. 28. Emcon Services photo

City of Kelowna places parking bans on snow routes

The ban comes after significant snowfall warning for the Okanagan

Kelowna residents may want to think twice before parking in the city.

With a significant amount of snow slated to fall over the next two days, parking bans on snow routes are now in effect.

The snow event advisory affects residents living on designated snow routes in Academy Way, Black Mountain, Clifton/Magic Estates/Wilden, Dilworth Mountain, Kirschner Mountain, McKinley Beach and areas in the South Mission including The Ponds. Residents parked on the street have 24 hours to find alternative off-street parking.

Residents not living on a snow route are still encouraged to move their vehicles off the road to help plows clear the snow from curb to curb safely and quickly.

READ MORE: Winter storm warning issued for the Okanagan

The snow route parking bans will be in effect until the city declares they have been lifted. Residents can find out if the parking bans are in effect by:

  • Having a notice sent directly to your email inbox by signing up for Road Reports news through the city’s e-subscribe channel.
  • Visiting the city’s website at kelowna.ca/snowroutes.
  • Following the city’s social media channels (Facebook and Twitter @cityofkelowna).
  • Listening to local news of the radio or reading online news sites or local newspapers.

READ MORE: Big White to receive 20 to 30 cm of snow over next 48 hours

Three additional snow route areas were established in 2019 including Clifton, McKinley Beach, and areas in the South Mission. A map of snow routes can be found online at kelowna.ca/snowroutes.

The city clears and de-ices municipal streets including snow routes by their priority classification. Priority one includes high-traffic roads such as Gordon Drive. Priority two includes collector roads such as Richter Street, bus routes, school zones, town centers and emergency vehicle stations. Priority three includes local roads in neighborhoods and priority four includes remaining lanes. Highway 97 (Harvey Avenue) and Highway 33 are maintained by the Provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Vehicles that remain parked on snow routes during the temporary parking ban are subject to enforcement, up to and including a $50 fine or towing.

