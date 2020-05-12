City of Kelowna preparing for localized flooding

A resident of an apartment building on Rowcliffe Avenue looks over the flooded entryway of his building on May 7, 2020 after Mill Creek burst its banks. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Staff at the City of Kelowna are monitoring Environment Canada reports and making plans for an anticipated rain event overnight and for the next several days.

The risk of wide-spread flooding remains low but localized flooding is possible in the event of heavy rainfall and property owners should be prepared.

“We are being proactive at this time and encourage residents, particularly those who were affected by the heavy rainfall and localized flooding in the past week, to do the same,” said Alan Newcombe, divisional director of infrastructure. “The debris along Mill Creek that contributed to last week’s flooding has been cleared and we are focusing our preventative efforts on keeping Mill Creek and the Mission Creek diversion clear of debris. We are also working with property owners to remove potential risks such as privately-owned footbridges.”

Property owners along Mill Creek, including those along Bulman Road, Pacific Court, Marshall Street and Brookside Avenue are advised to be prepared for localized flooding. These are the same areas hit hardest by flooding when the creek burst its banks last week.

To assist, the city will provide pre-filled sandbags in anticipation of the rain event and will be distributing pallets of bags to at-risk neighbourhoods today, in the event they are needed. Pre-filled sandbags, sandbags and sand will be available at:

Rowcliffe Park Parking lot (northwest corner of Richter Street and Rowcliffe Avenue)

1325 Sutherland Avenue

854 Burne Avenue

Kelowna Fire Department Station 1 at 2255 Enterprise Way

Residents are reminded to maintain adequate physical distancing from others if they are picking up sandbags.

READ MORE: Kelowna residents frustrated after Mill Creek floods homes

READ MORE:Heavy downpours expected to hit hardest east of Okanagan Lake

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

flood watch