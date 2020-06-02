The Tolko Mill in Kelowna on Feb. 2, 2018. (File)

City of Kelowna receives $100K provincial grant to support forestry workers

When the Kelowna Tolko mill shut down in November, 233 full-time employees were put out of work

The City of Kelowna has received a $100,000 grant from the provincial Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development to help people affected by the slowdown of forestry work in the area.

When the Kelowna Tolko mill shut down in November, 233 full-time employees were put out of work. This also disrupted the supply chain, impacting several contractors and suppliers in the community.

After deliberation between city staff and community partners, they decided the funds will be allocated among several community-based services currently in place.

“Many options were considered as we prepared the funding application to determine the types of services that would provide the greatest benefit to the workers and our community in general,” said the city’s grants and special projects manager Lorna Wilson.

“At times when communities are under stress, supporting Community Support Services becomes even more critical,” said Wilson. “These service agencies assist in maintaining the health and wellbeing of individuals and families. Investing in this sector can assist them in addressing the expanded needs of the community by putting in place a ‘safety net’ for citizens in our community during these trying times.”

Funding will be distributed among several community organizations including:

  • Kelowna Community Food Bank — $45,000 – to enhance current programs
  • Kelowna Community Resources (KCR) Crisis Line — $25,000 – support for current program and increased call volume
  • Elizabeth Fry Society — $30,000 – loss of employment, especially when combined with home isolation can be an additional stressor in relationships

