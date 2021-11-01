City of Kelowna seeking feedback on public parks

The City of Kelowna wants to hear about your experiences using public parks to inform its Parks Master Plan.

The plan is a framework that will guide the city’s park development in the next 40 years. The phases will begin at an overall city-wide scale, then focus on community parks, then focusing on neighbourhood parks. The first phase of the plan will include community consultation and engagement through online surveys, booklets and mounted park signs with a QR code redirecting users to a survey on the city’s “Get Involved” page.

During a council meeting on Monday, Nov. 1, Coun. Luke Stack asked if the Parks Master Plan will also include regional parks, to which city staff said yes. Regional parks are also integral to building beautiful and vibrant communities in Kelowna, said a city staff member.

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge noted that the survey on the city’s “Get Involved” page requires people to register for an account, which he said could be a barrier for some. A city staff member said this concern will be brought to the communications team.

A summary of the Parks Master Plan’s first phase will be presented to council in 2022. Deliverables will include a vision statement, guiding principles and metrics, an existing inventory of parks, open spaces and a summary of engagement activities.

READ MORE: Kelowna council ratifies plan to guide city growth for the next two decades

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



City of KelownaKelownaRecreation