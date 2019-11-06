City of Kelowna sues contractor for allegedly breaking sewage pipe

The city is seeking damages for both temporary and permanent repairs

The City of Kelowna is suing a former contractor for allegedly breaking a sewage pipe while working on a city project in 2017.

The city had contracted a local engineering firm Interior Testing Services Ltd. (ITS) to evaluate the soil conditions and groundwater along a section of Ethel Street as part of a project.

While drilling test holes on Nov. 21, 2017, ITS allegedly struck and broke a buried sewer pipe.

Due to weather conditions, permanent repairs to the sewer pipe could not be completed immediately and the city made temporary repairs.

ITS had subcontracted Timothy Wiens of 4Life Utility Locates to identify the location of underground services in the area. As such, Weins is also named in the suit for allegedly failing to properly and accurately identify the location of buried utilities in the area.

The city is seeking damages related to the cost of temporary repairs, the cost of permanent repairs and the economic loss arising from delays in completing the project.

Neither defendant has responded to the notice of civil claim.

None of these allegations have been proven in court.

