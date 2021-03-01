City of Kelowna takes High Road pump station above ground

Work will begin this week on the Skyline Pump Station

The Skyline Pump station will emerge from the ground, this week.

Located at the corner of High Road and Clifton Road the original pump station was built underground in the 1990s to pump potable water up to higher elevations.

Moving the pump above ground along with other improvements will solve flooding and safety issues with the construction of a new electrical room and relocation of all electrical equipment.

The new facility will be constructed on top of the existing below-ground facility.

Traffic will not be affected by this $1million project, apart from occasional interruptions to allow for material deliveries.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 90+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

City of Kelowna