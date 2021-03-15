City of Kelowna temporarily closes Cook Road boat launch for sand removal

The annual dredging process removes sand and sendiment to make the boat launch safer and easier to use.

The Cook Road boat launch will be closed during the annual dredging process as of Wednesday, March 17.

Every year, the City of Kelowna removes the buildup of sand that drifts into the Cook Road boat launch.

The sand moves northwards from the mouth of Mission Creek into the boat launch area, which makes it difficult for people to safely launch their boats.

“We will be re-locating the sand dredged sand to Rotary Beach,” said Scott Bushell, project manager.

“Therefore, part of the parking lot at Rotary Beach will be closed during the re-locations of sand.”

The boat launch will be closed and fenced off until the work is completed close to the end of the month.

The ongoing construction and re-design of the Cook Road boat launch parking lot are also expected to be completed this spring. The changes will improve functionality and maximize parking options.

Kelowna’s other boat launches will remain open at Cedar Creek Park, Water Street, and Sutherland Bay Park. For more information, visit kelowna.ca/parks-recreation/parks-beaches/boat-launches.

READ MORE: Technical issues delay Kelowna council decision on winery’s culinary college

READ MORE: Kelowna bike rental program strives for more accessible outdoor recreation