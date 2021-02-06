City of Kelowna to consider hosting 2026 BC Summer Games

Kelowna mayor and council will decide whether they will put Kelowna’s name forward, on Monday, Feb. 8

Nicholas Monro powered to the finish line en route to the victory in the Men’s 200 Meter Dash at the Cowichan Sportsplex at the BC Summer Games in 2018. (Arnold Lim/Black Press file)

The City of Kelowna will decide Monday whether it will make a bid to host the 2026 BC Summer Games.

In a report to council by Doug Nicholas, the city’s sport and event services manager, he highlights a variety of benefits in hosting the games including an economic impact of at least $2 million.

The last time Kelowna hosted the games was in 2008.

School District 23, as well as every local organization contacted, endorsed the city’s bid to host the games.

The school district endorsed the use of schools for accommodations and sporting venues, as well as the use of school buses for transport.

Staff are also seeking $110,000 from the ‘major events program’ as the city’s financial contribution to the event, if awarded.

