City of Kelowna to enforce parking ban on snow routes

Vehicles parked on snow routes will receive a $50 fine or towing

Now that snow is on the ground, the City of Kelowna is reminding drivers there are places you can’t park.

In an announcement Wednesday (Dec. 30), the city stated parking bans on snow routes are now in effect.

Residents parked along Academy Way, Black Mountain, Clifton/Magic Estates/Wilden, Dilworth Mountain, Kirschner Mountain, McKinley Beach and areas in South Mission, including the Ponds, have 24 hours to find alternative off-street parking.

Vehicles that remain parked on snow routes during the temporary parking ban are subject to enforcement, the city stated, which includes a $50 fine or towing.

To view the snow route map visit kelowna.ca/snowroutes.

The city reminded residents they clear and de-ice municipal streets and snow routes based on their priority classification.

“Priority one includes high-traffic roads such as Gordon Drive. Priority two includes collector roads such as Richter Street, bus routes, school zones, town centres and emergency vehicle stations. Priority three includes local roads in neighbourhoods and priority four includes remaining lanes,” stated the city in a release.

Highway 97 and Highway 33, they stated, are maintained by B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

