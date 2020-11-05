City of Kelowna to receive $7.88 million towards COVID-19 recovery

The city is currently looking at ways to allocate the funds

The City of Kelowna is set to receive $7.88 million to help it rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds have been allocated to the city from BC Safe Restart program, part of a $2-billion joint federal-provincial funding program.

“This is one-time relief funding with some limitations on how it can be used,” said the city’s media relations manager, Tom Wilson.

The city is now in the process of looking at how it will allocate the money. It expects to have those details ready when the preliminary budget goes to council in early December.

“It’s great news for Kelowna and will certainly help with some of the economic impact caused by the pandemic,” said Wilson.

Kelowna is not the only Okanagan city to benefit from the program — the City of Penticton is set to receive $4.7 million.

